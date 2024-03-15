Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,204. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

