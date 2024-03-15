Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 201,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,145,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.55. 717,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

