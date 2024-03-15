Boltwood Capital Management Makes New $46,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 943,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

