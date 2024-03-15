Boltwood Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,938,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. 177,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,383. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.