Boltwood Capital Management Sells 40 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,619. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

