Boltwood Capital Management Takes $311,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,303. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

