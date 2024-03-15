Boltwood Capital Management Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.17. 826,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.39. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $243.52 and a one year high of $387.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.