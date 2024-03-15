Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 111,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowen Acquisition by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 328,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,109,000.

Bowen Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOWN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,362. Bowen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Bowen Acquisition Company Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

