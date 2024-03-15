Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 669956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £771,121.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

