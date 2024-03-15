Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in BOX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in BOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $10,532,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 1,965,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.83. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group increased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

