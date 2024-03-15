Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

