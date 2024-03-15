Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the February 14th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brera Price Performance

BREA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 216,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Brera has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

