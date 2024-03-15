Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 14th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

BHFAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.