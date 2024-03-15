Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.12.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

