Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $18.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,244.01. 1,570,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,856. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,234.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,035.60.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

