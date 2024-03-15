Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $108.85

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE BILL opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

About BILL

(Get Free Report

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.