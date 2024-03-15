Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Price Target at C$1.58

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Logan Energy Price Performance

Logan Energy Company Profile

LGN stock opened at C$0.79 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

