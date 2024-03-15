Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at $20.52

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

