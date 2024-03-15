Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $260.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.