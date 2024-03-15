Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $260.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
