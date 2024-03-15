Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $51.54

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

