Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BJ opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
