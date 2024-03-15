Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.35

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1676419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

