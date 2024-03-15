Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTX stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

