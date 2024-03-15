BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 14th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTCS

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $71,039.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 45,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $71,039.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,703 shares of company stock valued at $191,568 over the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BTCS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTCS

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.58. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.