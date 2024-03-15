BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 14th total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 26,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

