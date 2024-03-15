Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Acquires $156,000.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BHRB traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 2.22%.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
