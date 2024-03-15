Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $218.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,873. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

