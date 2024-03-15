Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Acquires 515 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 2,170,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

