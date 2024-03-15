Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.22. 612,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,753. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

