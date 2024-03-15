Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 1842866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Byotrol Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

