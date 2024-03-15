Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 101,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 102,931 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

