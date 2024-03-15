Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

CDNS stock opened at $306.24 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $320.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

