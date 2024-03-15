California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Position Decreased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 108,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,062. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

