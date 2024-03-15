Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $664.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.51. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.