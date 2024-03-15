Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$7.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.72 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.50. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$3.31 and a 12 month high of C$5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.58 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haivision Systems will post 0.2702429 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

