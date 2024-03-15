Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,552. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

