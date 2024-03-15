Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.12

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$123.12 and last traded at C$122.84, with a volume of 388669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$122.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.25132 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

