Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,592. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

