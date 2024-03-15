Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $349.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

