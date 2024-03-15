Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,463. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.36 and a 200 day moving average of $238.94. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

