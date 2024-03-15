Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

