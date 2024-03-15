Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded down $8.15 on Friday, reaching $684.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $635.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.80. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

