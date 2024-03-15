Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $363.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $367.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

