Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,116.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,036.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,118.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

