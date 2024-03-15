Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $586,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 1,198,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,546. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

