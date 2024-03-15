Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. 259,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.58. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
