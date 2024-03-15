Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 509,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,967. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

