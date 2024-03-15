Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $459,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 226,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

