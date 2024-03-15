Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.73. 331,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

