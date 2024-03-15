Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 56.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,452,000 after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 21.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AON by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 108.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,995. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $284.12 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.29. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

